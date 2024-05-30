Donegal International Rally to be launched this evening

The 2024 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally launch will take place this evening, the venue is Divers Hyundai on the Canal Road Letterkenny.

It’s due to get underway at around 7.30pm and the much awaited seeded entry list will also be released.

Before the launch, the Donegal Motor Club will unveil a tribute garden in Ballymacool Town Park at 6:30 pm.

It will be a special place to pay tribute to all members of THE sport. This park will be open to the community as a place to take some time for oneself.

Brian Brogan, Donegal Motor Club Chairman, looks forward to opening the garden, saying, “In these busy times, it is important to take a step back and find a place to park your worries and concerns, even if just for a short time. We believe this area will benefit the whole community.” Brogan continued. ” This venture by Donegal Motor Club is supported by Donegal County Council and will serve all members of the community.”

Then at 7:30pm, the official launch of the Wilton Recycling sponsored Donegal Rally will take place at the showroom of Divers Hyundai.

Eamon McGee is the Clerk of the Course once again, and he looks forward to welcoming crews, officials, and supporters. McGee believes he and his team have pulled together a truly international event, attracting crews from across Ireland, the UK, and beyond to our shores.

They have attracted a record number of entries for the 2024 rally. This year, they have shaken up the route, with Friday seeing territory not visited in over a decade, and Saturday and Sunday featuring traditional stages but not in the usual configuration.