Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal International Rally to be launched this evening

Photo – Kevin Glendinning.

The 2024 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally launch will take place this evening, the venue is Divers Hyundai on the Canal Road Letterkenny.

It’s due to get underway at around 7.30pm and the much awaited seeded entry list will also be released.

Before the launch, the Donegal Motor Club will unveil a tribute garden in Ballymacool Town Park at 6:30 pm.

It will be a special place to pay tribute to all members of THE sport. This park will be open to the community as a place to take some time for oneself.

Brian Brogan, Donegal Motor Club Chairman, looks forward to opening the garden, saying, “In these busy times, it is important to take a step back and find a place to park your worries and concerns, even if just for a short time. We believe this area will benefit the whole community.” Brogan continued. ” This venture by Donegal Motor Club is supported by Donegal County Council and will serve all members of the community.”

Then at 7:30pm, the official launch of the Wilton Recycling sponsored Donegal Rally will take place at the showroom of Divers Hyundai.

Eamon McGee is the Clerk of the Course once again, and he looks forward to welcoming crews, officials, and supporters. McGee believes he and his team have pulled together a truly international event, attracting crews from across Ireland, the UK, and beyond to our shores.

They have attracted a record number of entries for the 2024 rally. This year, they have shaken up the route, with Friday seeing territory not visited in over a decade, and Saturday and Sunday featuring traditional stages but not in the usual configuration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

30 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar 2

30 May 2024
Chamber Manifesto
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber produces ‘manifesto’ for local election candidates

30 May 2024
dup banner
News, Top Stories

DUP will not contest Fermanagh South Tyrone in July’s General Election

30 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

30 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar 2

30 May 2024
Chamber Manifesto
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber produces ‘manifesto’ for local election candidates

30 May 2024
dup banner
News, Top Stories

DUP will not contest Fermanagh South Tyrone in July’s General Election

30 May 2024
Farmers Journal Poll
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Farmers Journal poll suggests SF vote is slipping among farmers

30 May 2024
medication
News, Top Stories

HSE to fund Amyloidosis treatment

30 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube