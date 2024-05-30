Double bill of fixtures for Finn Harps – Darren Murphy

Finn Harps will look to put the Kerry defeat behind them this Bank Holiday Weekend when the host a double round of home fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

On Friday, Harps welcome Wexford to Finn Park with Athlone also making the trip to Ballybofey on Monday.

There will be updates from both games on Highland this Friday and Monday in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.