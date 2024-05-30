HSE to fund Amyloidosis treatment

A drug to treat a rare disease most commonly found in Donegal is to be funded by the HSE.

Alnylam, the manufacturer of the drug made the announcement yesterday.

Vutrisiran will be made available by the HSE for adults with amyloidosis with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

hATTR Amyloidosis is a progressive, increasingly debilitating genetic condition.

It occurs when the TTR protein, typically produced in the liver, undergoes abnormal changes and fragments into small fibres that collect as ‘amyloid’ deposits throughout the body.

Early diagnosis and treatment is crucial.

In some cases may a loss of sensation in the lower limbs, hands and loss of mobility can occur.

Vutrisiran targets the underlying cause of the disease. It works by lowering the production of the protein responsible for the build-up of amyloid, ultimately acting to reduce the effects of this illness.

Treatment can be made available through the Managed Accessed Protocol.

The news has been welcomed by Amyloidosis Ireland.