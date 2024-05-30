Irish Farmers Journal poll suggests SF vote is slipping among farmers

A new poll out this morning shows Sinn Fein’s vote has collapsed among farmers.

The Irish Farmers’ Journal says support for Sinn Fein continues to plummet, while support is on the rise for fledgling party ‘Independent Ireland’ and the country’s independent candidates.

The paper’s Political Correspondent, Pat O’Toole, says Fine Gael tops their poll – Independent Ireland is the 3rd most popular party among farmers. The poll suggests Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry and Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowan are ‘neck and neck’ for Europe among farmers in Midlands North West, followed by Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh and Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooley.

However, he says the poll suggests Sinn Fein will have problems at the next General Election..……..……