Lyra McKee murder trial opens in Belfast

The trial of three men accused of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has opened in Belfast.

She was shot after rioting broke out in Derry in April 2019.

The New IRA claimed responsibility.

Hannah Patterson reports from Laganside court:

