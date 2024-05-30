Record popularity – Donegal International Rally has more than 70 crews on reserve list!

This year’s Donegal hugely anticipated Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally will be the first major rallying event this year in Ireland to be fully subscribed, according to the Chair of Donegal Motor Club Brian Brogan. Indeed, the reserve list stands at more than 70 crews – reflecting the fact that the Donegal event is the jewel in the crown when it comes to rallying in Ireland. (SEE BELOW FOR FULL LIST OF RESERVES).

He spoke with Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore at the official launch at Diver’s Hyundai garage in Letterkenny of details about this year’s event which runs from June 21st-23rd. He also spoke about a ceremony earlier in Ballymacool Park when a specially commissioned engraved granite seat was unveiled to pay tribute to members of Donegal Motor Club, past, present and future and their supporters.

Chris also got the views of Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee about some of the changes to the stages in this year’s event.

Reserve list