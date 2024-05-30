Revealed: Top 40 official entry list for Donegal International Rally

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan (pictured above) – last year’s winners – are seeded at number one in their VW Polo GTI R5 for this year’s Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally which runs from June 21st – June 23rd.

At two are Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in a Ford Fiesta while the third seeds, in another Ford Fiesta, are Welshman Matt Edwards and David Moynihan.

Once again a quality field has been assembled for the three day event which will also be round five of the Irish Tarmac Championship. Indeed, a record number of more than 230 crews have entered the rally which this year will see a number of changes to the stages.

Other big names include brothers Josh and Sam Moffett, Meirion Evans, Declan Boyle and Garry Jennings.

The rally will include the spectacular Mamore Gap in Inishowen with the peninsula seeing rallying action for the first time in over a decade, on the Friday.

Fourteen stages will follow on the Saturday and Sunday with some reconfiguring of some of the classic stages.

The two wheel drive battle will see over 70 crews in class 13 and 14.

Details of this year’s rally were revealed at the launch held at the Diver’s Hyundai premises in Letterkenny on Thursday evening.

The top 40 entry list is listed below.

More to follow.