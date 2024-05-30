Ruaidhri Higgins: “We have to try our best to get back to winning ways”

Derry City head to Dundalk tomorrow night to begin yet another busy seven days for Ruaidhri Higgins’ team.

There was little hiding the City boss’s disappointment at letting two points slip at home to Sligo Rovers last weekend, and he has been quick to point out just how difficult a task it will be at Oriel Park.

“You look at their league position and might think they’re struggling, and then you look at the stats and see a team that hasn’t conceded a single goal in their last six home games. They have really tightened up at the back and there is quality both in midfield and attack with players in there who have league winners’ medals”.

It’s fair to say that Derry’s own form has been in and out this season but with the players returning from injury all getting valuable minutes under their belts in recent weeks, the hope is that a run of results might not be far away. There was also some good news for City fans in the manager’s weekly press conference as he hinted that Colm Whelan’s return to the side isn’t too far away.

Higgins spoke to the assembled press ahead of tomorrow night’s fixture…