Scoil Mhuire National School in Milford raised in Dáil

The Dáil has heard of the poor conditions faced by the staff and children of Scoil Mhuire National School in Milford.

Deputy Padraig MacLochliann raised the concerns voiced to him by staff to the Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

These include the site itself being landlocked and located at dangerous junctions.

He says while the education provided to the children is of immense quality, the infrastructure simply isn’t there.

It’s not the first time the building has been raised to the Minister and she met with the staff previously.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the school has went to the effort to locating a site for a new build:

Minister Norma Foley the site found will have to be considered in a wider context:

