Taoiseach frustrated that suspects in killing of Private Sean Rooney remain at large

The Taoiseach has expressed frustration that suspects in the killing of peackeeper Private Sean Rooney remain at large.

The 24 year old, from Donegal, was killed in an attack near the south Lebanon border in December 2022.

Simon Harris spoke to the Prime Minister of Lebanon today about a range of issues, including the work of Irish peacekeepers in the south of the country.

The Taoiseach said there were serious concerns in Ireland with delays to date in the main suspect in the case appearing in court, and he hoped a scheduled court hearing next week would proceed.

Trooper Shane Kearney was seriously injured in the incident.