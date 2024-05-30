Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

Letterkenny Community Childcare is to lead a picket outside the Donegal County Council offices in Letterkenny tomorrow week, June 7th as people are voting in the European and Local Elections.

It’s to highlight the fact that they, and 22 other services from all over the County, are affected by Defective Concrete blocks.

LCC Manager Geraldine Burke says this means 40% of Childcare facilities in Donegal may have to close in the next few years, due to buildings being unfit for purpose, with no government support, and no provision in the redress scheme to help them.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Taoiseach Simon Harris invited the groups to make direct contact with him……………..

 

Later on the show, Geraldine Burke welcomed the Taoiseach’s offer, but said when she wrote to the previous Taoiseach and the Childrens’ Minister, there were no solutions offered……………..

 

LCC Statement in full – 

Letterkenny Community Childcare’s building was tested for defective blocks in 2019, results concluded the building has a very high percentage of MICA.  The service  urgently needs to relocate. Remedial repairs were carried out, however, they are now cracking, the lifespan of the building is very limited.  At this time 151 children attend, from 124 families. We are the only full day Community Childcare  provider in Letterkenny, the biggest town in the County.
We are in our 5th year of requesting support  to relocate,Government Departments and Agencies are aware of us!
To date we are getting  NO help from any Government agency to rebuild our Childcare Service, Raphoe Preschool is being demolished at the end of June and they have had no assistance either. There are 22 other services affected, from all over the County, which is over 40% of the Childcare in Donegal. If 40% of Childcare in Donegal have to close in the next few years, due  buildings being unfit for purpose because of defective blocks, what do parents/ guardians do when they are trying to get to their employment. How do companies recruit new staff if there is no  Childcare availability. Currently the Childcare sector in Donegal does not have the capacity to meet the demand for places, all services in all areas have long waiting lists, this will worsen with closures due to defective blockwork.
We are striking on Friday 7th June and closing for the day, to highlight the lack of action from the Government. It is unbelievable, Raphoe, Ardara and several other affected services are joining us as well as parents.
The intention is to picket at the County Council office in Letterkenny (Grass Roof) between 12.00pm and 2.00pm when people are voting. 
*****************************
Taoiseach’s interview on today’s Nine til Noon Show in full. Greg began by asking him about the latest delay to the construction of the National Children’s Hospital………..
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

30 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar 2

30 May 2024
Chamber Manifesto
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber produces ‘manifesto’ for local election candidates

30 May 2024
dup banner
News, Top Stories

DUP will not contest Fermanagh South Tyrone in July’s General Election

30 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

30 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar 2

30 May 2024
Chamber Manifesto
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber produces ‘manifesto’ for local election candidates

30 May 2024
dup banner
News, Top Stories

DUP will not contest Fermanagh South Tyrone in July’s General Election

30 May 2024
Farmers Journal Poll
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Farmers Journal poll suggests SF vote is slipping among farmers

30 May 2024
medication
News, Top Stories

HSE to fund Amyloidosis treatment

30 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube