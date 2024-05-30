Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday May 30th

The Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday May 30th:

 

Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach frustrated that suspects in killing of Private Sean Rooney remain at large

30 May 2024
News, Audio, Playback

The Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday May 30th

30 May 2024
Donegal hurling Danny Cullen 2020
News

Donegal Hurlers chase All Ireland glory – Conor Gartland & Gerry Gilmore

30 May 2024
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

226 children remain on waiting list for assessment of needs in Donegal

30 May 2024
