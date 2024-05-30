Wins for Orr, McAteer & Browne McMonagle

It was a solid day on Wednesday for the three Donegal Jockey’s.

Oisin Orr picked up a 20/1 double at Hamilton Park winning on Two Auld Pals and Ledger, both with trainer Lucinda Russell. That’s five wins in the past week for Orr.

Luke McAteer and Dylan Browne McMonagle were winners at Tipperary.

McAteer won the 2.05 on board 9/4 shot Sir Yoshi for Galway trainer David Marnane.

The 3.03 race was won by Dylan Brown McMonagle as he took a 16/1 victory on Linger for Longer, teaming up with trainer Augustine Leahy.