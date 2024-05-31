Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

12 year old boy arrested in relation to Limavady fire

A 12 year old boy has been arrested in relation to an arson investigation in Limavady.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5:55pm yesterday in a derelict premises in the area.

It has since been brought under control.

The boy, who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

No injuries have been reported and the incident is being as deliberate ignition at this time.

Catherine Street remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in East Donegal

31 May 2024
TBEX_GVD_Hybrid logo
News, Top Stories

Donegal to host TBEX event in September 2025

31 May 2024
2024-05-20T131835Z_588721471_RC2BU7ASXYDG_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK-1716211281
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donald Trump determined to fight outcome of trial

31 May 2024
40632806_2198533130430760_8485566409965830144_n
News, Top Stories

12 year old boy arrested in relation to Limavady fire

31 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in East Donegal

31 May 2024
TBEX_GVD_Hybrid logo
News, Top Stories

Donegal to host TBEX event in September 2025

31 May 2024
2024-05-20T131835Z_588721471_RC2BU7ASXYDG_RTRMADP_3_USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK-1716211281
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donald Trump determined to fight outcome of trial

31 May 2024
40632806_2198533130430760_8485566409965830144_n
News, Top Stories

12 year old boy arrested in relation to Limavady fire

31 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Buncrana 2

31 May 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Road remains closed following Limavady fire

31 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube