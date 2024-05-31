12 year old boy arrested in relation to Limavady fire

A 12 year old boy has been arrested in relation to an arson investigation in Limavady.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5:55pm yesterday in a derelict premises in the area.

It has since been brought under control.

The boy, who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

No injuries have been reported and the incident is being as deliberate ignition at this time.

Catherine Street remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.