Donegal has been allocated almost €2 million to see roads damaged by heavy rainfall repaired.

The €1.945 million will cover regional and local roads which fall into a state of disrepair over the winter and spring months.

It’s part of a €30 million investment nationally.

Minster Charlie McConalogue says Donegal has seen the third highest allocation in Ireland and will enable Donegal County Council to carry out the necessary works.