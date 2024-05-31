Darren Murphy reflects on “important” win for Harps at half-way point in season

Finn Harps have leap-frogged Wexford into 4th spot after defeating them by a goal to nil in tonight’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at Finn Park.

Sean O’Donnell volleyed home the winner after just 17 minutes.

It’s a win that leaves Darren Murphy’s side in good stead at the half-way point of the season, but the Harps boss is staying grounded.

He spoke to Diarmuid Doherty after full time in Ballybofey tonight…

Harps have another home game on Monday evening as they host Athlone Town. The Midlanders are sure to be a tough test as they have just handed leaders Cork City their first loss of the season.