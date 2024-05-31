Derry fail to capitalise on slip-up from Shels as Dundalk hold on for a point

Derry City have drawn 0-0 with bottom-side Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Oriel Park this evening.

It’s now three disappointing results in a row for Ruaidhri Higgins’ men as they were beaten by Shamrock Rovers two weeks ago, then they followed up with more dropped points at home to Sligo last Friday and have now failed to beat a Dundalk side that have had only two wins all season.

To make matters worse for City, tonight would have been a huge opportunity to gain ground on leaders Shelbourne as they were beaten 2-1 in Sligo.

In other results, Shamrock Rovers closed the gap at the top with a 2-0 away win at Drogheda United, Stephen Kenny picked up his first win in charge of St. Pats as they beat Galway 2-1, and Waterford continued their excellent form as they defeated Bohemians 2-1 to go into 4th spot.

Derry will look to put things right on Monday as they welcome high-flying Waterford to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.