Donald Trump said he will fight the outcome of his trial after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied all allegations made against him.

Larry Donnelly, Law lecturer at the University of Galway, spoke to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show.

He said this result is vital for the Biden administration ahead of the presidential election in November.