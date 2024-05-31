Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy says transcriptions of recent Dáil meetings on defective concrete ‘disturbing’

A Donegal Deputy has branded the findings of the Dáil’s Finance and Housing Committees which discussed the Enhanced Defective Block Grant Scheme in recent weeks as disturbing.

Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, speaking in the chamber yesterday said the process as it stands does not work, and in particular the testimony from Engineers Ireland was cause for concern.

He reiterated that the science must be followed, and a redress scheme, not a grant scheme is needed to see families able to remediate their homes:

 

