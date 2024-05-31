Donegal hurlers at full strength for Sunday’s Nickey Rackard Cup Final

The Donegal hurlers go chasing a fourth Nickey Rackard Cup title on Sunday as they take on Mayo at Croke Park.

Mickey McCann has named a full strength team with Declan Coulter, who was the main doubt, named among the substitutes.

Danny Cullen will be making his 6th appearance in an All Ireland Final while Ciaran Curran will appear in his first at corner back.

Donegal will be looking to make up for the disappointment of last year’s defeat to Wicklow in the decider.

Eugene Organ will be joining Oisin Kelly for commentary on the game which has a 4.15 pm start on Sunday.

Dún na nGall

No. 1 Luke White

No. 2 Ciaran Curran

No. 3 Stephen Gillespie

No. 4 Gavin Browne

No. 5 Steven McBride

No. 6 Jack O Loughlin

No. 7 Sean Mc Veigh

No. 8 Gerard Gilmore

No. 9 Conor O Grady

No. 10 Conor Gartland

No. 11 Liam Mc Kinney

No. 12 Brian Mcintyre

No. 13 Sean Ward

No. 14 Danny Cullen

No. 15 Ruairi Campbell

No. 16 Dylan Lafferty

No. 17 Peter Kelly

No. 18 Declan Coulter

No. 19 Ronan Mc Dermott

No. 20 Oisin Grant

No. 21 Josh Cronolly McGee

No. 22 Ciaran Bradley

No. 23 Padraig Doherty

No. 24 Daire O Maoileidigh

No. 25 Oisin Kelly

No. 26 Dean Harvey