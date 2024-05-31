Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal hurlers at full strength for Sunday’s Nickey Rackard Cup Final

The Donegal hurlers go chasing a fourth Nickey Rackard Cup title on Sunday as they take on Mayo at Croke Park.

Mickey McCann has named a full strength team with Declan Coulter, who was the main doubt, named among the substitutes.

Danny Cullen will be making his 6th appearance in an All Ireland Final while Ciaran Curran will appear in his first at corner back.

Donegal will be looking to make up for the disappointment of last year’s defeat to Wicklow in the decider.

Eugene Organ will be joining Oisin Kelly for commentary on the game which has a 4.15 pm start on Sunday.

Dún na nGall
No. 1 Luke White
No. 2 Ciaran Curran
No. 3 Stephen Gillespie
No. 4 Gavin Browne
No. 5 Steven McBride
No. 6 Jack O Loughlin
No. 7 Sean Mc Veigh
No. 8 Gerard Gilmore
No. 9 Conor O Grady
No. 10 Conor Gartland
No. 11 Liam Mc Kinney
No. 12 Brian Mcintyre
No. 13 Sean Ward
No. 14 Danny Cullen
No. 15 Ruairi Campbell
No. 16 Dylan Lafferty
No. 17 Peter Kelly
No. 18 Declan Coulter
No. 19 Ronan Mc Dermott
No. 20 Oisin Grant
No. 21 Josh Cronolly McGee
No. 22 Ciaran Bradley
No. 23 Padraig Doherty
No. 24 Daire O Maoileidigh
No. 25 Oisin Kelly
No. 26 Dean Harvey

