Jim McGuinness has named an unchanged starting fifteen for tomorrow’s All-Ireland series clash against Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Donegal will line out with the same team that faced Tyrone last Saturday, with Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Patrick McBrearty keeping their places.

There will be no live televised or GAA GO coverage of this game but you can tune into Highland Radio where Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have the build up from 2:10pm and then full live coverage of the action from 2.30pm.