Donegal to host TBEX event in September 2025

Donegal has been announced to host the Travel Blog Exchange 2025, the world’s largest conference and community of travel creators and influencers.

The announcement was made this morning in San Sebastian in Spain.

It will see around 500 travel influencers visit the county and explore Donegal destinations.

TBEX CEO Rick Calvert says Donegal has been on the cards as a host destination for years, and he expects the event to sell out as it has in Dublin and Killarney in years gone by.

Donegal County Council in association with Donegal Tourism is delighted to announce a major coup for the Irish tourism industry, that County Donegal has been named this morning (Friday 31st May) in San Sebastian in Spain, as the host destination for TBEX (Travel Blog Exchange) 2025, the world’s largest conference and community of travel creators and influencers.

The TBEX community includes tens of thousands of travel bloggers, writers, photographers, YouTubers, Instagrammers, TikTokers, social media influencers and other travel creators from around the world. The conference will be held in September 2025 and is expected to attract over 500 attendees for a week of education, networking, and destination exploration.

Speaking following the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley commented “I am delighted with the news that Donegal will be hosting the prestigious TBEX conference in 2025! I am confident that TBEX attendees will be impressed by Donegal’s stunning scenery, rich culture, and warm hospitality. This event will help to further position Donegal as a world-class travel destination.”

“We are thrilled to be welcoming TBEX to Donegal in 2025,” said Mr. John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chair of Donegal Tourism. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beauty and diversity of our county to a global audience of travel enthusiasts. TBEX will generate significant economic benefits for Donegal, as well as raise our profile as a must-visit destination, which of course, endorses the renowned Lonely Planet accolade for 2024 as one of the best regions in the world to visit.”

Donegal is a stunning region on the northwest coast of Ireland, renowned for its dramatic cliffs, pristine beaches, rugged mountains, and charming villages. The county is also home to a rich cultural heritage, with ancient castles, traditional music, and a vibrant food scene.

TBEX CEO Rick Calvert said “We have been working on bringing TBEX to Donegal for years. The TBEX community loves Ireland and they cannot wait to come explore Donegal and share the regions stories with travellers around the world. This will be our third time in Ireland. We expect TBEX Europe 2025 in Donegal to sell out as it did in 2015 in Dublin 2019 in Killarney. “