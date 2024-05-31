Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
E-cigarettes and tobacco vending machines to be banned

Sections of new legislation to ban e-cigarettes and tobacco from vending machines are being introduced today.

The step’s are being taken on World No Tobacco Day, ahead of the law coming in, in September of next year.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has today begun sections of the Public Health Act 2023, that brings in a ban on the sale by self-service of tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

Current law on the sale of cigarettes through vending machines requires the use of discs or cards obtained from staff and also requires oversight by staff.

However, evidence from the National Environmental Health Service, shows self-service vending machines are more accessible to children and teens than over the counter sales.

The ban will come into effect in September 2025, allowing time for all affected businesses to get ready for the change.

