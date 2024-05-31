Finn Harps pick up massive three points with home win against Wexford

Finn Harps have beaten Wexford 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

A fine Sean O’Donnell strike on 17 minutes was enough to take all 3 points in what was a fairly even match.

Darren Murphy’s side managed to hold on for the win as Wexford pressed in the second period – Thomas Oluwa went close to equalising as he hit the upright, while a late stop from Harps’ keeper Conor Walsh ensured the points would be staying in Ballybofey.

In terms of the league table, it’s been an excellent night for Harps as they leapfrog Wexford into 4th.

In other results, leaders Cork City suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Athlone Town, 2nd placed UCD were held to a scoreless draw at home by Bray Wanderers, Cobh beat Kerry 1-0 and Treaty overcame Longford by a goal to nil.

Harps’ next outing is on Monday evening as they host Athlone Town.

Diarmuid Doherty was on hand to give his full time report from Finn Park…