Footage of the final moments of Lyra McKee’s life have been shown at a trial of three men accused of her murder.

The 29-year-old journalist died after being struck in the head by a bullet in April 2019, while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Derry.

56 year-old Paul McIntyre, Peter Cavanagh, 35, and Jordan Devine, 23, all from Derry, deny the charges.