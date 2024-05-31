Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Full time workers to face PRSI contributions hike

Full time workers will face a hike in their PRSI contributions every year for the next 5 years.

An increase of 0.7% is being planned under the Social Welfare Bill, due to the introduction of Pay Related Jobseekers Benefit, which means if a worker loses their job and signs on the dole, their benefits will be supplemented by increased social welfare payments.

Full-time workers on minimum wage will have to pay an extra €178.55 in contributions each year, while a worker on the average wage will see an increase of €335.54.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says the Government is acting like Robin Hood in reverse.

