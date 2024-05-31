Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public meeting on judicial review into IS465 taking place in Raphoe this evening

A public meeting is taking place at 7 o’clock this evening, hosted by the Justice 4 Donegal Defective Concrete Home & Properties Organisation.

The group is made up of 16 defective concrete home and property owners.

It will see a discussion surrounding a judicial review of the testing standard IS465.

A spokesperson from the group says at the moment homes in Donegal are testing for the presence of Mica, when it should in fact be identifying for all deleterious materials.

Everyone is welcome to join this evening at the Volt House in Raphoe.

