Saolta and LUH welcome promise of 72 new beds for LUH between 2029 and 2031

Letterkenny University Hospital and the Saolta University Health Care Group welcome the announcement of 72 new beds for the hospital.

The HSE says this is part of an ambitious plan to develop adult acute inpatient beds over the course of the next seven years.

The new beds in Letterkenny will be provided between 2029 and 2031.

Saolta says the increased capacity is badly needed, this will help address the pressure on Emergency Departments and support a regional balance of capacity provision.

Hospital Manager Sean Murphy says the new beds will greatly benefit local communities, and the hospital looks forward to progressing these plans as quickly as possible.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health announced it would supply an additional 4,656 acute inpatient hospital beds across Irish hospitals by the year 2031, with

122 of those assigned to Letterkenny University Hospital.

50 of them have already been delivered, but it will be at least four years before the remaining 72 beds are rolled out.

31 May 2024

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) and the Saolta University Health Care Group welcome the announcement of 72 new beds for the hospital. This ambitious plan will develop adult acute inpatient beds over the course of the next seven years.

The new beds will be provided between 2029 and 2031.

“We welcome the commitment to enhancing infrastructure and capacity that we know we badly need in our region. This investment will help address the Urgent and Emergency Care pressures and support a regional balance of capacity provision,” said Ann Cosgrove, Interim CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group.

Sean Murphy, LUH hospital manager also welcomed the announcement adding: “These new beds will greatly benefit our local communities and we look forward to progressing these plans as quickly as possible.”

