Uncertainty over future of Ardara Health Centre as GP hands in her resignation

There is uncertainty over the future of GP services at the Ardara Health Centre.

In a statement posted on social media this morning, Dr Mireille Sweeney confirmed that after 29 years as a GP in Ardara, it is with a heavy heart that she has handed her resignation to the HSE.

She says for years, she has highlighted to the HSE the looming manpower crisis that single handed rural GPs are facing, while also proposing practical solutions to these problems.

Now, she says, the matter is in the hands of the HSE.

