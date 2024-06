The Donegal Minors defeated Sligo on a score-line of 1-14 to 0-7 at Markievicz Park this afternoon to progress to the All Ireland ‘B’ Semi Final.

Donegal started well and went in at the break 0-9 to 0-2 ahead after three points from Tomas Carr and two points each from Cathal O’Gallachoir and Conor McCahill.

More of the same followed in the second half and a late Conor McCahill goal sealed the win for Barry Ward’s team.