Jim McGuinness: “Conceding 3 goals can’t happen at this level”

Jim McGuinness saw his Donegal side lose for the first time this season as they went down 3-9 to 0-16 to Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn this afternoon.

In a game in which Donegal outscored their opponents by 16 scores to 12, it was goals that inflicted the damage and ultimately decided the contest.

A goal in the first half from Mattie Taylor and two more at the beginning of the second half from Sean Powter and Rory Maguire sent Cork on their way to victory, which McGuinness says simply cannot happen at this level.

“You don’t deserve to win a game when you concede 3 goals in championship football…”

The Glenties man spoke with Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly at full time in Cork…