Jim McGuinness: “Conceding 3 goals can’t happen at this level”

Jim McGuinness saw his Donegal side lose for the first time this season as they went down 3-9 to 0-16 to Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn this afternoon.

In a game in which Donegal outscored their opponents by 16 scores to 12, it was goals that inflicted the damage and ultimately decided the contest.

A goal in the first half from Mattie Taylor and two more at the beginning of the second half from Sean Powter and Rory Maguire sent Cork on their way to victory, which McGuinness says simply cannot happen at this level.

“You don’t deserve to win a game when you concede 3 goals in championship football…”

The Glenties man spoke with Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly at full time in Cork…

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Mandatory drug tests to come into effect for Bank Holiday weekend

1 June 2024
News, Top Stories

Van seized by Gardaí in Buncrana as checkpoints come into force

1 June 2024
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs to cause disruptions in East Donegal

1 June 2024
News, Top Stories

DrinkAware issues safety advice ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

1 June 2024
