Callum Devine and John Rowan take top spot at the Limerick Circuit of the Munster Stages Rally

At the Limerick Circuit of the Munster Stages Rally, Callum Devine and John Rowan took the front spot early on and held on it, finishing with a time of 46:39.7 in their Volkswagon Polo GTI R5.
Donegal’s Michael Boyle finished at third in a Volkswagon Polo with Dermot McCafferty, 33.1 seconds behind Devine and Rowan.
While Declan Boyle, also from Donegal came in eighth position driving a Citroen C3 Rally 2 with Darragh Mullen.
The top 20 are below:
|O/A
|Car
|Driver/Codriver
|Make
|Class
|Pos
|SS9
|Road
|Total
|Diff 1st
|Diff Prev
|1 (=)
|2
|Callum Devine/John Rowan
|VW Polo GTI R5
|5
|O/A
|9:11.3
|0:00
|46:39.7
|2 (=)
|6
|Eddie Doherty/Tom Murphy
|Skoda Fabia
|5
|O/A
|9:13.6
|0:00
|47:01.6
|0:21.9
|0:21.9
|3 (+1)
|9
|Michael Boyle/Dermot McCafferty
|VW Polo
|5
|O/A
|9:10.1
|0:00
|47:12.8
|0:33.1
|0:11.2
|4 (+1)
|5
|Daniel Cronin/Donnchadh Burke
|VW Polo GTI R5
|5
|1
|9:08.3
|0:00
|47:15.0
|0:35.3
|0:02.2
|5 (-2)
|1
|Josh Moffett/Keith Moriarty
|Citroen C3 Rally 2
|5
|2
|9:13.0
|0:00
|47:15.3
|0:35.6
|0:00.3
|6 (=)
|7
|David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan
|VW Polo
|5
|3
|9:23.2
|0:00
|47:32.5
|0:52.8
|0:17.2
|7 (+1)
|12
|Gary Kiernan/John McCabe
|Ford Fiesta
|5
|4
|9:13.2
|0:00
|47:39.9
|1:00.2
|0:07.4
|8 (-1)
|8
|Declan Boyle/Darragh Mullen
|Citroen C3 Rally 2
|5
|5
|9:16.8
|0:00
|47:40.8
|1:01.1
|0:00.9
|9 (=)
|14
|Stuart Darcy/JJ Cremin
|VW Polo
|5
|6
|9:27.3
|0:00
|48:00.5
|1:20.8
|0:19.7
|10 (=)
|10
|Jason Mitchell/Paddy McCrudden
|VW Polo GTI R5
|5
|7
|9:29.5
|0:00
|48:26.0
|1:46.3
|0:25.5
|11 (=)
|11
|Aidan Wray/Niall Burns
|VW Polo GTI R5
|5
|8
|9:27.1
|0:00
|48:32.0
|1:52.3
|0:06.0
|12 (+1)
|27
|John Warren/Ruthann O’Connor
|Ford Fiesta R5
|5
|9
|9:32.6
|0:00
|48:40.0
|2:00.3
|0:08.0
|13 (-1)
|19
|Chris O’Callaghan/Kaine Treanor
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|1
|9:37.0
|0:00
|48:43.6
|2:03.9
|0:03.6
|14 (=)
|18
|Robert Duggan/Kieran Donoghue
|Ford Escort
|14
|2
|9:35.4
|0:00
|48:54.9
|2:15.2
|0:11.3
|15 (=)
|15
|David Guest/Padraig Robinson
|Ford Fiesta
|5
|10
|9:32.1
|0:00
|48:58.7
|2:19.0
|0:03.8
|16 (=)
|22
|Jason McSweeney/James O’Brien
|Skoda Fabia R5
|5
|11
|9:37.6
|0:00
|49:16.6
|2:36.9
|0:17.9
|17 (=)
|16
|Cal McCarthy/Eric Calnan
|Citroen C3 Rally 2
|5
|12
|9:41.8
|0:00
|49:21.8
|2:42.1
|0:05.2
|18 (=)
|24
|Keith Lyons/Martin Brady
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|5
|13
|9:46.2
|0:00
|49:26.3
|2:46.6
|0:04.5
|19 (=)
|35
|Craig Rahill/Conor Smith
|Ford Fiesta rally4
|2
|1
|9:45.8
|0:00
|49:57.9
|3:18.2
|0:31.6
|20 (=)
|34
|Keelan Grogan/Ayrton Sherlock
|Peugeot 208 Rally 4
|2
|2
|9:44.2
|0:00
|50:00.3
|3:20.6
|0:02.4