Callum Devine and John Rowan take top spot at the Limerick Circuit of the Munster Stages Rally

At the Limerick Circuit of the Munster Stages Rally, Callum Devine and John Rowan took the front spot early on and held on it, finishing with a time of 46:39.7 in their Volkswagon Polo GTI R5.

Donegal’s Michael Boyle finished at third in a Volkswagon Polo with Dermot McCafferty, 33.1 seconds behind Devine and Rowan.

While Declan Boyle, also from Donegal came in eighth position driving a Citroen C3 Rally 2 with Darragh Mullen.

The top 20 are below: