Armagh put in an impressive performance to earn them a landslide victory over Derry.

The game ended with a 3-17 to 0-15 score line.

Conor Turbitt, Ross McQuillan and Rían O’Neill netted Armagh’s goals.

This is Derry’s second defeat of the group stages after losing out to Galway while Armagh have made it two from three after overcoming Westmeath.

