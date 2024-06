Derry have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the Christy Ring All-Ireland Final after losing out on this year’s title to a stronger Kildare team.

The game finished on a score line of 4-21 to 1-22.

Cormac O’Doherty scored 1-11 for the Oakleaf County.

Kildare will now progress to the Joe McDonagh Championship for the 2025 season.

This is Derry’s fourth Christy Ring final to lose since 2015.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly has the full-time report…