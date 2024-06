Donegal Secondary schools such as Loreto Milford, Loreto Letterkenny, Deele College, The Royal and Prior, St. Columba’s and The Abbey Vocational school all had success at the Irish School’s Final at the Tullamore Harriers Stadium.

At the Irish Panel Selection for the European Championships in Rome, Kelly McGrory featured on the 4×4 team and Mark English recorded his fifth fastest time of 1:44:95 and his season’s best.

Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle has the athletics weekend wrap…