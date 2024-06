Donegal hurlers were successful over a strong Mayo side to claim their fourth Nicky Rackard Cup.

Josh Cronolly McGee netted two goals to inevitably confirm Donegal’s victory, after coming on as a substitute.

The final in Croke Park finished on a score line of 3-17 to 0-22.

This is the sixth All-Ireland final that Danny Cullen has been involved in and his fourth Nicky Rackard final victory.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly spoke with Danny Cullen and Josh Cronolly McGee after their win…