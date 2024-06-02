Donegal win the Nicky Rackard Final for the fourth time

Donegal defeated Mayo in the Nicky Rackard Final in Croke Park.

There was a four-point victory for Donegal with a final score of 3-17 to 0-22.

Donegal will now progress to the Christy Ring Championship for the 2025 season.

The Setanta clubmen Josh Cronolly McGee and Ruairi Campbell netted Donegal’s goals.

The green and gold side were losing by six points at one stage and shot 19 wides but turned it around to take the victory for the fourth time.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ have the full-time report from Croke Park…