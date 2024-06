At Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone were successful over Clare in Group Three of the All-Ireland series.

The game ended with a score of 3-15 to 0-10.

“If we didn’t come out on top today, we were gone,” said Brian Dooher, joint manager of Tyrone.

“It’s all up for grabs,” he added.

Dooher and the Tyrone side now turn attentions to the next group match against Cork.

Brian Dooher spoke with a panel of reporters after the game including Highland Radio’s Francis Mooney…