Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Big few days for Donegal Jockey’s – Orr, Wilkie & Browne McMonagle

It has been a productive few days for three Donegal Jockey’s.

On Monday at Wetherby in England, Oisin Orr took four winners with trainer Richard Fahy in a 336/1 four fold.

He won on Eartha at 10/3, Eminent Jewel at 8/1, the 8/11 favourite Glistening nights and Batal Dandy at 4/1.

That’s now 27 wins for Orr this season in the UK and 10 in the past two weeks.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Brandon Wilkie took a brilliant 31/1 double at Hamilton.

He won on Mr Irrelevant and Fiver Friday, and in his third race of the day he finished second on Real Terms.

His performances led to him taking home the £10,000 Jockey’s Cup.

Dylan Browne McMonagle also took a 32/1 treble on Sunday at Listowel.

The three wins on Sign From Above, Coumshinguan and Elzem have brought Dylan’s victories to 33 for the year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

EQUINE pic
Active Donegal, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Active Donegal Episode 3: Equine & Liquid Therapy

3 June 2024
ihf_logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Hotels Federation calls on election candidates to show support for pro-tourism policies

3 June 2024
Worker in an orange uniform during a road repair
News, Top Stories

Resurfacing works in place in Donegal Town

3 June 2024
default
News, Top Stories

Cabinet discusses the ban of National Children’s Hospital from State project applications

2 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

EQUINE pic
Active Donegal, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Active Donegal Episode 3: Equine & Liquid Therapy

3 June 2024
ihf_logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Hotels Federation calls on election candidates to show support for pro-tourism policies

3 June 2024
Worker in an orange uniform during a road repair
News, Top Stories

Resurfacing works in place in Donegal Town

3 June 2024
default
News, Top Stories

Cabinet discusses the ban of National Children’s Hospital from State project applications

2 June 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-31 191445
News, Top Stories

636 units of self catering accommodation in Donegal are under threat from new EU law – ISCF

2 June 2024
0017d5a2-1600
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Letterkenny

2 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube