Big few days for Donegal Jockey’s – Orr, Wilkie & Browne McMonagle

It has been a productive few days for three Donegal Jockey’s.

On Monday at Wetherby in England, Oisin Orr took four winners with trainer Richard Fahy in a 336/1 four fold.

He won on Eartha at 10/3, Eminent Jewel at 8/1, the 8/11 favourite Glistening nights and Batal Dandy at 4/1.

That’s now 27 wins for Orr this season in the UK and 10 in the past two weeks.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Brandon Wilkie took a brilliant 31/1 double at Hamilton.

He won on Mr Irrelevant and Fiver Friday, and in his third race of the day he finished second on Real Terms.

His performances led to him taking home the £10,000 Jockey’s Cup.

Dylan Browne McMonagle also took a 32/1 treble on Sunday at Listowel.

The three wins on Sign From Above, Coumshinguan and Elzem have brought Dylan’s victories to 33 for the year.