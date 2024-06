Kilcar have won the All-Ireland Gaeltacht Senior Football Championship.

The Donegal side triumphed in the decider against Leitir Mor of Galway on a scoreline of 0-2o to 1-8.

However, the Termon ladies though lost against their Galway opposition, Ballyclare, in the senior ladies final.

Naomh Muire Lr. Rosses beat their Kerry opponents in their final.

Highland Radio’s Ciaran Cannon has a wrap of all the details from the finals which were played in Cork.