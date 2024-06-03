Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Reaction: Murphy upbeat after positive displays from youngsters

Finn Harps boss Darren Murphy was full of praise for his young side as they came good in the end to take a draw against Athlone Town at Finn Park.

Harps struck late through Patrick Ferry to take a share of the spoils but they could even have won the match.

Ferry scored after getting onto a ball in from 15-year-old substitute Gavin McAteer.

Athlone were the better side in the first half and took the lead through Gideon Tetteh in the 70th minute.

Murphy gave his reaction to Highland Radio’s Diarmaid Doherty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

EQUINE pic
Active Donegal, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Active Donegal Episode 3: Equine & Liquid Therapy

3 June 2024
ihf_logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Hotels Federation calls on election candidates to show support for pro-tourism policies

3 June 2024
Worker in an orange uniform during a road repair
News, Top Stories

Resurfacing works in place in Donegal Town

3 June 2024
default
News, Top Stories

Cabinet discusses the ban of National Children’s Hospital from State project applications

2 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

EQUINE pic
Active Donegal, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Active Donegal Episode 3: Equine & Liquid Therapy

3 June 2024
ihf_logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Hotels Federation calls on election candidates to show support for pro-tourism policies

3 June 2024
Worker in an orange uniform during a road repair
News, Top Stories

Resurfacing works in place in Donegal Town

3 June 2024
default
News, Top Stories

Cabinet discusses the ban of National Children’s Hospital from State project applications

2 June 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-31 191445
News, Top Stories

636 units of self catering accommodation in Donegal are under threat from new EU law – ISCF

2 June 2024
0017d5a2-1600
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Letterkenny

2 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube