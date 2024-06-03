Reaction: Murphy upbeat after positive displays from youngsters

Finn Harps boss Darren Murphy was full of praise for his young side as they came good in the end to take a draw against Athlone Town at Finn Park.

Harps struck late through Patrick Ferry to take a share of the spoils but they could even have won the match.

Ferry scored after getting onto a ball in from 15-year-old substitute Gavin McAteer.

Athlone were the better side in the first half and took the lead through Gideon Tetteh in the 70th minute.

Murphy gave his reaction to Highland Radio’s Diarmaid Doherty.