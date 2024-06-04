Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

28% decrease in electric vehicle registrations in Donegal

The number of new electric car registrations in Donegal has dropped 28%.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, between January and May this year, 129 electric cars were registered in the county.

Meanwhile, there’s been an 8% increase in the number of new car registrations in the county to 1,699 during the same period.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, says there needs to be a re-focus on the private EV consumer to provide greater reassurances on their electric vehicle investment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Audio

Ours to Protect – Closing Panel 04/06/2024

4 June 2024
niall maguire
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Community Garda Information with Garda Niall Maguire on Tuesday June 4th

4 June 2024
canrdonagh SRU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of SRU in Carndonagh secured

4 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Audio

Ours to Protect – Closing Panel 04/06/2024

4 June 2024
niall maguire
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Community Garda Information with Garda Niall Maguire on Tuesday June 4th

4 June 2024
canrdonagh SRU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of SRU in Carndonagh secured

4 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

28% decrease in electric vehicle registrations in Donegal

4 June 2024
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Power tools stolen from van in Ballybofey

4 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube