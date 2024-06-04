28% decrease in electric vehicle registrations in Donegal

The number of new electric car registrations in Donegal has dropped 28%.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, between January and May this year, 129 electric cars were registered in the county.

Meanwhile, there’s been an 8% increase in the number of new car registrations in the county to 1,699 during the same period.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, says there needs to be a re-focus on the private EV consumer to provide greater reassurances on their electric vehicle investment.