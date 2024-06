A man will appear in court this morning charged with the murder of 81 year old Patricia Aust in County Down.

The grandmother, also known as Patsy, was found dead in the living room of her home in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor on Sunday.

The PSNI arrested an 85 year old man in the course of their investigation, and he’s due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court this morning.