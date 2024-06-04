Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Busy Bank Holiday weekend for Gardai in Donegal

It was a busy Bank Holiday weekend for Gardai in Donegal.

They were out in force on the roads and made a number of arrests for drink and drug driving.

A driver was arrested in Ballyshannon on suspicion of drink driving after a report of dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, a motorist was arrested upon testing positive for cocaine and amphetamine after it was discovered their car had not been taxed since October 2023 and the passenger of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt. The car was also seized.

Gardaí from Buncrana while on patrol over the weekend detected and seized a van that had no tax or insurance.

A driver was also arrested at a checkpoint on suspicion of drink driving.

