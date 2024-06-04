Donegal v Clare to be played in Castlebar

The GAA has announced the neutral venues for the final round of fixtures in the group stage of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

On Saturday 15th June, Donegal will play Clare in McHale Park in Castlebar at 3pm and at the same time Cork can top their group with a win over Tyrone.

Just like last weekend, Donegal’s game will not be televised or shown on GAAGO but you will be able to tune to Highland Radio for full live match commentary on Saturday week.

Tyrone’s clash with Cork has be mark for the streaming service of the GAA.

The venue for that will be decided after the Joe McDonagh final as the game will form part of a double header with the Cork hurlers in either Tullamore or Portlaoise

Also on the Saturday, struggling Derry will need to get something out of their game against Westmeath in Newry to qualify. That game is at 7pm while Roscommon and Cavan will be in Longford at 5pm.

Dublin and Mayo are set to play in Roscommon’s Dr. Hyde Park at 3.45pm on Sunday 16th June.

Before that, Galway will take on Armagh in Sligo from 1.45. Also that day Kerry will face Louth in Portlaoise while Monaghan and Meath will meet in Kingspan Breffni.