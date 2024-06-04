Gardai reportedly conducting security assessments of some polling stations

Its reported Gardaí are conducting security assessments of some polling stations ahead of this week’s local and European elections.

There are concerns protests could be staged, something which could deter people from coming out to vote on Friday.

The Irish Daily Mail reports there may be a heightened police presence at polling stations to protect the election process, staff and politicians.

It comes after Taoiseach Simon Harris was targeted by protestors while canvassing in Co. Mayo over the weekend.