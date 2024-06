Another Church in Donegal has been targeted as Gardai warn crimes in the vicinity of Churches continues to rise.

Between 12pm and 6pm on Sunday, the lock on the back door of the Parochial House at St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan was damaged.

No entry was gained.

Garda Niall Maguire says they are still working to establish if the recent spate of break ins at Churches in the county are linked: