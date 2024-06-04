Gillespie, McVeigh and Campbell named on Team of the Week

Three Donegal players have been named on the GAA.ie’s Hurling Team of the Week.

The county lifted a fourth Nickey Rackard title last Sunday at Croke Park with Stephen Gillespie, Sean McVeigh and Ruairi Campbell all playing significant roles in the victory over Mayo.

The Donegal trio have been included on this weeks selection.

Derry’s John Mullan is also named in the 15, despite his side losing their Christy Ring decider to Kildare on Sunday.

Two Tyrone players have also been named on the Football Team of the Week with Niall Devlin and Mattie Donnelly included in the back six.