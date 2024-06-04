Investigations continue into Derry assault that left one of three victims requiring surgery

PSNI in Derry are appealing for information following an assault on Saturday the 26th of may that left a man requiring surgery on his face.

It happened outside a bar on Strand Road at 10:30pm, there were three victims.

One of the men was thrown against shutters and kicked while on the ground, which led to a jaw injury for which he received surgery.

Meanwhile a woman sustained facial injuries and a second man was pushed against a wall.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward or those with dashcam footage of the area around that time to make it available.