Investigations continuing into knife attack in Derry

Investigations are continuing into a knife attack in Derry.

A man in his 20s is reported to have been assaulted in the Roulston Avenue/ Heron Way area of the city at around 2:20am on Sunday.

He was treated at the scene by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service before being transferred to hospital.

As part of enquiries, it was established that a second man, in his 40s was also injured.

A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.